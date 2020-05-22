FY2022 EPS Estimates for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Cut by Analyst

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for L Brands in a report released on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.57. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LB. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

NYSE:LB opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $28.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $12,030,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

