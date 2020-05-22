FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lloyds Banking Group PLC Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lloyds Banking Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lloyds Banking Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LYG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NYSE LYG opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 148.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,806,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,006,000 after buying an additional 17,832,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,959,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,757,000 after buying an additional 1,743,600 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 10,865,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after buying an additional 876,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,021,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 898,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 961,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 12%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

