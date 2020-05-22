FY2021 EPS Estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.