FY2020 EPS Estimates for Recordati SpA Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)

Recordati SpA (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Recordati in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recordati’s FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCDTF. ValuEngine lowered Recordati from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recordati from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of RCDTF stock opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Recordati has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24.

About Recordati

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, immune-suppressants, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and radio contrast agent, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

