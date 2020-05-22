FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

FullNet Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:FULO)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 3,600 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

FullNet Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FULO)

FullNet Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. The company offers dial-up and direct high-speed connectivity to the Internet under the FullNet brand; backbone services to private label Internet services providers and businesses; carrier-neutral telecommunications premise co-location services; Web page hosting services; equipment co-location services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; group text and voice message delivery services; voice and data solutions; and traditional telephone services.

