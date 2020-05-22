Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 218,478 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.30% of Frontline worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 513,277 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 217,430,900.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,309 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $2,993,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. Frontline Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Frontline had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.48%. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Frontline’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

