Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Update

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $106,850.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRD. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period.

Shares of FRD stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

