Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.22

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.22 and last traded at C$6.07, with a volume of 935312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial set a C$4.40 price target on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial set a C$7.25 target price on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $971.15 million and a P/E ratio of 42.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$63.77 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

