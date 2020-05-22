Foot Locker, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Shares of FL stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Foot Locker by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

