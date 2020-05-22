Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,725 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Flowserve worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Flowserve from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

In other Flowserve news, Director Sujeet Chand acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.85. Flowserve Corp has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $53.98.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

