Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959,300 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.07% of Floor & Decor worth $132,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,060,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 422,469 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $5,290,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $142,506,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Fung acquired 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,747.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,564.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.