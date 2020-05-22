Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.11% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

