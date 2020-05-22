First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 615,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 568,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 30,096 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 266,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

