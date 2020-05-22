First Trust Advisors LP Sells 9,863 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,863 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $63,560,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $822.38 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $720.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $841.00 to $946.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $845.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,026.71 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,038.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $833.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $807.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total value of $2,260,126.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total transaction of $306,379,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,857 shares of company stock worth $323,749,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.