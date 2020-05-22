First Trust Advisors LP Sells 871 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of AutoZone worth $11,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 131.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,031.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,184.59.

AZO stock opened at $1,104.47 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $984.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1,074.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.49 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

