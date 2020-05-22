First Trust Advisors LP Sells 7,556 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Commerce Bancshares worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

