First Trust Advisors LP Sells 73,588 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 73,588 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CXO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Concho Resources by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CXO shares. Citigroup raised Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CXO opened at $56.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.17.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.