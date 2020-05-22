First Trust Advisors LP Sells 675,610 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 576,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 675,610 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of The Western Union worth $10,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in The Western Union by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:WU opened at $18.89 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

