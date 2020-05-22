First Trust Advisors LP Sells 53,956 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 53,956 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,201,888,000 after purchasing an additional 278,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $992,175,000 after acquiring an additional 149,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $858,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.94. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

