First Trust Advisors LP Sells 232,479 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,479 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Discovery Communications by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Discovery Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,253,000 after purchasing an additional 134,164 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $155,958,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,455,000 after buying an additional 198,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.18.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

