First Trust Advisors LP Sells 22,291 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,214,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,291 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $159,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

