First Trust Advisors LP Sells 142,290 Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 42.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,290 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,774,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,431,000 after buying an additional 170,087 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Carvana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 640,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,984,000 after purchasing an additional 35,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carvana by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Carvana from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 555,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,185,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVNA opened at $91.11 on Friday. Carvana Co has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.