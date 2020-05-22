First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,626 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 36,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEP opened at $49.02 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -181.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,142.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $63.69 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

