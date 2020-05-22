First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Westrock worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $106,859,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $60,640,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 716.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,834,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,700,000 after buying an additional 1,610,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after buying an additional 1,079,514 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,436,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,472,000 after buying an additional 1,040,586 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

