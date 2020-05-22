First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 130.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,564 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.24. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

