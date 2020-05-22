First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FEMB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,055.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 727.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000.

FEMB opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $40.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

