First Trust Advisors LP Has $9.95 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,082,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,702,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,110,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,106 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Edison International by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,182 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,840,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.98. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

