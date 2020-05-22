First Trust Advisors LP Has $9.15 Million Stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 548,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,482 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,419 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 3.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,540,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,523,000 after acquiring an additional 172,390 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,868,000 after acquiring an additional 95,119 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,126,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,800,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 164,613 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OZK opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.06. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

