First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.38 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,354 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Carnival worth $11,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $14,365,830,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,947,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,268,000 after buying an additional 231,771 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $323,194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 24.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,235,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,124,000 after buying an additional 1,232,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,478,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,807,000 after buying an additional 189,026 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. HSBC raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.30 to $15.90 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra decreased their price target on Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Carnival from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carnival in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

Carnival stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.95.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

