First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.15 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 503,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 112,401 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 609,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after buying an additional 64,742 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $25.32 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

