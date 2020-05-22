First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,410 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $32.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,296 shares of company stock worth $9,923,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

