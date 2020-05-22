First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.43 Million Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,061 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.77% of Mueller Industries worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

MLI opened at $25.30 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $602.92 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

