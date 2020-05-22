First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.06 Million Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 103.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,424 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 2,928.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Global Payments by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,069.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,486 shares of company stock worth $2,335,408 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $176.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.10.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

