First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.73% of Mueller Water Products worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,961,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,807,000 after buying an additional 89,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $53,971,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,097,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,104,000 after buying an additional 798,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,406,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after buying an additional 64,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,897,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after buying an additional 666,658 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director Bernard G. Rethore acquired 10,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

