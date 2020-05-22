First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $267.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $268.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,946 shares of company stock worth $140,796,220 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.