First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,600,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,068,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 89,492 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 477,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,899,000 after purchasing an additional 217,405 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $74.99.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). SJW Group had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $115.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

In other news, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $343,715.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $44,887.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

