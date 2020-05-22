First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148,952 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Sun Communities worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,635,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,704,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 600,282 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,508,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,368,000 after acquiring an additional 366,999 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI opened at $133.28 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 108.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.20.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.