First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 358,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,626 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $29.78 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 33.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Francis Wallace bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $221,314.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

