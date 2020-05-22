First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. State Street Corp raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 47,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $840.00 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $898.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,900.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $629.21 and a 52 week high of $1,168.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $914.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,027.13.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

