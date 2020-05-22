First Trust Advisors LP Buys 197,545 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,545 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Graphic Packaging worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,570,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,816,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 547.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,925,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,929 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,155 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,564.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 971,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 912,882 shares during the period.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.