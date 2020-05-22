First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,097 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.38. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

