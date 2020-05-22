First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,288 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Zuora worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Zuora by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Zuora by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Zuora by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zuora by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 142,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zuora by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zuora from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Zuora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Zuora stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. Zuora Inc has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The firm had revenue of $70.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

