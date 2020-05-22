First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 283,878 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 2,149.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283,878 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2,373.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Zillow Group stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 0.98. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $50,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $12,047,856.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,062 shares of company stock worth $23,555,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

