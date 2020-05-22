First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 24,097 Shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,097 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of KT worth $9,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of KT by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,272,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after buying an additional 3,229,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of KT by 636.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after buying an additional 1,183,566 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of KT by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,193,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,903,000 after buying an additional 926,118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of KT by 370.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 668,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KT by 8.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,675,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,811,000 after purchasing an additional 619,530 shares during the last quarter. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KT opened at $10.01 on Friday. KT Corp has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

