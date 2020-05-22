First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 20,989 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,989 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of W. R. Berkley worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,212,000 after purchasing an additional 222,615 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,205,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,965,000 after acquiring an additional 539,282 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRB opened at $53.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on WRB shares. Cfra cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

