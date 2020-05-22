First Manhattan Co. Sells 54,523 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,246,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,523 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.9% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $294,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $389.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.50 and its 200 day moving average is $142.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

