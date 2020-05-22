First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $9,836,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,114,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,266,000 after acquiring an additional 137,368 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,432,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of FR stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 59.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

