FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Proactis (LON:PHD)

Proactis (LON:PHD)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Proactis stock opened at GBX 38.15 ($0.50) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.50. Proactis has a 1-year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 82 ($1.08).

In other news, insider Timothy J. Sykes bought 25,000 shares of Proactis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,181.27).

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides installation and related support services in the United Kingdo, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers speed management solutions, including procurement control services, such as supplier management, sourcing, contract management, content management, and spend analysis services; speed control solutions comprising purchase-to-pay, accounts payable automation, accelerated payment facility, and expense solutions; and adopt and succeed, sourcing, tail-spend management, and invoice capture services that streamline various aspects of buying and paying for various types of goods and services.

