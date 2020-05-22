Financial Comparison: BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (NYSE:OVCHY)

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

BBVA Banco Frances has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

BBVA Banco Frances pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. BBVA Banco Frances pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of BBVA Banco Frances shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BBVA Banco Frances and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBVA Banco Frances 30.72% 50.33% 7.11% OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 28.11% 9.96% 0.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BBVA Banco Frances and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBVA Banco Frances 1 1 0 0 1.50 OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BBVA Banco Frances and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBVA Banco Frances $1.70 billion 0.43 $331.77 million $2.56 1.41 OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR $11.02 billion 2.34 $3.33 billion N/A N/A

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than BBVA Banco Frances.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Francés S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. It also provides personal and auto loans, and mortgages; loans to the public sector and local financial institutions, and short-term loans to companies, as well as overdraft lines of credit, discounted instruments, real estate mortgage loans, collateral loans, consumer loans, credit card loans, pre-financing and export financing, and short-term placements in foreign banks. In addition, the company offers fire, mixed family and comprehensive, civil liability, theft, personal accidents, umbrella life, debtor balances, funeral services, and other insurance coverage products; investment fund and pension fund management services; and stock exchange brokerage services. Further, it provides financing for the acquisition of new and second-hand Peugeot and Citroën vehicles through pledge loans, receivables from financial leases, and other financial products and in supplying services associated to the purchase, maintenance, and insurance coverage of motor vehicles; and secured loans for the purchase of VW, Audi, and Ducati new or second hand vehicles, credit through operating leases, and other financial products and services, as well as engages in security trading, investment banking, and other authorized operations. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 251 retail branches, 15 in-company branches, 1 points of sale, and 2 point of express support, 797 ATMs, 822 self-service terminals, a telephone banking, and Internet banking services. The company was formerly known as Banco Francés S.A. and changed its name to BBVA Banco Francés S.A. in October 2000. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, the Republic of Argentina.

About OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high net worth individuals. Its Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, trade financing, and deposit accounts; fee-based services, such as cash management and custodian services; investment banking services, including financing solutions, syndicated loans and advisory services, corporate finance services for initial public offerings, secondary fund-raising, and takeovers and mergers; and customized and structured equity-linked financing services. This segment serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as provision of structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its OCBC Wing Hang segment offers commercial banking, consumer financing, share brokerage, and insurance services. The company's Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. Its Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. As of May 7, 2018, the company operated a network of 570 branches and representative offices in 19 countries and regions. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

