Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 358 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,512,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $77.01 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

